Gloria Anne Stein Cramer, age 74, passed peacefully at Tucker Hospice House-Kannapolis, NC on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
She was born December 14, 1947, in Wood County (Bowling Green) Ohio to the late Edwin and Alice (Davis) Stein.
She was a graduate of Elmwood High School, Bloomdale OH. She worked as a bank teller and branch manager of First Federal Savings & Loan, Bowling Green, OH. Some of her favorite things to do were spending time with her family, collecting elephants, being part of a bowling league at Varsity Lanes, and socializing with her friends.
Gloria leaves behind her children, Tonda (Jamie) Jacquot of Bradner, Ohio, Larry (Darlene) Benschoter of Jasper, Georgia, Heather (David) Keith of Harrisburg, NC; sister, Susan (Daniel) Sinclair of Seminole, Florida; 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Samantha, Joshua, Justin, Seth, Colette, Daniel & Christopher; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, and her niece, Tammy Cruz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and her brother Bill.
She will rest in Graham Cemetery, Wayne, OH.
A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held on June 11, 2022, at 12:30 at Graham Cemetery.
She has left behind many extended family members and friends who will miss her deeply. A special thank you to Denise Meador & her team at Tender Heart Adult Care Services for caring and spoiling our mother and to the Tucker Hospice House staff for the compassionate care they gave in her final days.
Memorials may be made in honor of Gloria Cramer to: Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.