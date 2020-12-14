Gloria Ann Sweeney, 82, of Rudolph, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2020.
Gloria was born in Findlay, Ohio to the late Garland and Dorothy (Gibson) Brown. She married Jack Jenne on September 7, 1965 and he preceded her in death on November 29, 1981. She then married John Sweeney and he preceded her in death in January of 1999.
Gloria is survived by her children: Robert (Leah) Jenne of Rudolph, Richard (Patricia) Jenne of Bradner, Nancy Yates of Bowling Green and Mary (Randy) Snyder of Bowling Green; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; a brother Robert (Ruth) Brown of New Haven and her feline companion Zeus.
Gloria was a member of the Weston United Methodist Church where she played the piano. She received her Bachelor’s in Music Education from Baldwin Wallace University. Gloria was a music teacher who worked with many young individuals in piano, voice and instrumental. Gloria always had a book in her hand and loved being outside in her garden. Most of all, Gloria loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
Visitation for Gloria will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
A family only graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Westwood Cemetery, which will be livestreamed on the Hanneman Family Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook Page. Those attending the visitation are asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Gloria’s honor to the Weston United Methodist Church or the charity of the donors’ choice.
