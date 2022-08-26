Glenna M. (Missler) Speck, age 94, of Perrysburg, OH passed away Thursday, August 25,2022 at Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green, OH. She was born May 4, 1928, in Perrysburg, OH to Anthony and Marie (Hartman) Missler. Glenna married Glenn Speck on April 10, 1947 and were married 68 years until Glen’s death in 2015. Glenna, along with her husband, owned and operated Speck’s Auction and Antiques south of Perrysburg for over 40 years.
Glenna is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Michael) Savial of Cygnet; son, Tim Speck; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, Elwin Missler and Anthony Missler, both of Perrysburg. Per Glenna’s wishes, there will be no visitation, funeral, or memorial service. She will be laid to rest next to Glen in New Bellville Ridge Cemetery Dowling, OH at a private family committal service. Marsh & Marsteller is assisting the family.