Glen Ruswinkle, age 80, of Marietta, GA passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born October, 1941 to the late Otto and Mary (Rost) Ruswinkle in Luckey, OH. Glen was a graduate of Eastwood High School in Pemberville, OH and Capital University in Columbus, OH. After graduating from Capital, Glen was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force, serving in Viet Nam as a C-130 Navigator. After Viet Nam he received his MBA from Golden Gate University, pursued various careers including starting two companies as an entrepreneur, and served in the United States Air Force Reserve - rising to the rank of Colonel and receiving the Legion of Merit medal upon his retirement from the military.
In his spare time Glen enjoyed playing and watching various sports, working in the yard, travelling - especially to the beach, and gathering with friends and family. He was also an active member within his church, serving as council secretary and volunteering whenever he was able to. Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Mary Ruswinkle, along with his brother Pfc. Dale Ruswinkle. He is survived by his wife Lynette, his son Brian, and daughter Denise.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am on February 22, 2022 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 4814 Paper Mill Rd., Marietta, GA 30067. Visitation will precede the service at 10am. The family welcomes all to attend the memorial service, visitation, and reception.Everyone is invited to be a part of the Military Committal Service, when Glen will be laid to rest in the Georgia National Cemetery on February 25, 2022. While flowers are welcome, the family kindly ask that you consider a donation in Glen’s name to the Atlanta Scholarship Fund of Capital University.
Donations may be mailed to: Capital University, c/o Development, 1 College & Main, Columbus, OH 43209. Memo Line: Atlanta Scholarship In Memory of Glen Ruswinkle. Donations may also be given online at https://www.capconnect.org/donate Designation: “Other” Under “Additional Information” in the Comments: Atlanta Scholarship/In Memory of Glen Ruswinkle
