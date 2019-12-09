Glen A. Welling, age 88, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Living in Pemberville, OH. He was born on March 24, 1931 in Pemberville, OH to Martin and Esther (Hasel) Welling. Glen would later serve his country in the 82nd Airborne of the United States Army. He married Doris M. Brocke, on June 18, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stony Ridge, OH. Glen and Doris have raised three children and celebrated over 64 years of marriage together. In addition to being a farmer, Glen worked as a Systems Manager for Owens Illinois, for 30 years before retiring. Glen was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, having been on church council and various other ministries, including the church food pantry, and working as a Red Cross Volunteer at the churches blood drives. Other memberships included the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #240, the local card club, he was also a past school bus driver. He enjoyed woodworking and refinishing. However, his greatest joy always remained was his family.
In addition to his wife Doris, Glen is survived by his children: David (Michelle) Welling of Pemberville, Annette Angelone of Pemberville and Brenda Welling of IL. Grandchildren: Stephen (Ashley) Welling, Zach (Kristin) Welling and Ross Welling all