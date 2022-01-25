Glen A. King, 45, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
He was born in Fremont, OH to James and Helen (Blakenship) King on December 22, 1976. Glen was the 12th of 14 children that grew up in Luckey, Ohio.
Following high school graduation, Glen received his Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, and has worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for 25 years, most recently with Bay Park Hospital.
Glen enjoyed spending time outdoors especially hunting, fishing and riding his four wheelers with his children. It was his family, especially his children, he enjoyed spending time with the most.
Left to cherish Glen’s memory are is his wife Alayna and children: Marina, Saylor, and Tyden King. Father, James King of Luckey, sisters: Ronda Sbrocchi of Columbus, Rebecca King of Toledo, Cindy (Brad) Wilson of Perrysburg, Brenda King of Sylvania, brothers: Darrell Parmer of Northwood, Howard King of Bradner, Boyd (Pikun) King of Bowling Green, Troy (Shannon) King of Luckey, Jay (Andrea) King of Eaton, IN; and Buddy (Brittany) King of Luckey.
Glen was preceded in death by his mother, Helen King; sister, Joanna King; brothers: Delbert Parmer and Reuben King.
Following a family service, Glen will be laid to rest in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial take the form of contributions to: The family c/o Alayna King (to benefit the children’s education fund).
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.