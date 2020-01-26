Gladys Tyler,107, of Bowling Green passed away January 23, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Bowling Green. She was born in Wood County on September 24, 1912 to Herman and Elmira (Stocker) Green. Gladys graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1930. In 1931 she married George Tyler in Bowling Green and he preceded her in death in 1991. George and Gladys farmed for many years.
Gladys lived in the same home since 1937. She worked as a secretary for Otsego High School for 7 years, and for Wood County Engineers Office as a bookkeeper for 17 years. Gladys is a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Tontogany and has been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. Gladys will tell you the key to longevity is keeping busy and she certainly did. She pieces and hand sews lovely quilts and table runners for her family and friends. She designed and made 9 name quilts for her church, each one was unique. Gladys enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting. She has crocheted countless nylon ‘scrubbies’ and made certain all her friends had an ample supply. Everyone who knew Gladys considered her to be an amazing lady.