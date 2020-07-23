Gladys J. Mossbarger, 95, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020.
She was born July 20, 1925 near Tontogany to the later Clarence and Freda (Vollmar) Burditt. She married Robert Mossbarger Sr. in 1962 and he survives.
Gladys graduated from Washington Township School in Tontogany. She worked for 25 years at Johns Manville in Waterville where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was a member of the Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time crocheting and reading
Along with her husband Robert, Gladys is survived by her daughter Sandra (David) Lagro of Bowling Green, stepsons Robert (Brenda) Mossbarger Jr. of North Baltimore and Dennis Mossbarger of Findlay. She is also survived by her sisters Mae Scott of Bowling Green and June Lauwers of Hoytville, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Willard Burditt and John Burditt and stepson Michael Mossbarger.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Scott Estep will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green.
Visitation will be held Monday morning at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43614.
