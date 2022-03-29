Gladys Isabel (Fajardo) Luhrs, 91, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Born to Dr. Euripides Fajardo and Antonia (Hormigó) in Havana, Cuba, she immigrated to the United States and was married for 62 years to her husband Carl Luhrs.
She grew up in Havana and Santiago, Cuba in a home steeped in learning and education. Gladys pursued high school and collegiate studies simultaneously at the Instituto de Segunda Enseñanza del Vedado and Escuela Normal para Maestros de la Habana, graduating with high school and teaching degrees. As a teacher, she taught students representing a range of ages in elementary school through high school in private and public schools in Cuba. Taking her position as an educator very seriously, she visited the students’ homes to discuss the schoolwork with their parents and provided guidance for them to succeed academically.
In the United States, Gladys shared this passion for education with her family. In addition, she served as a reviewer of applications for several years with the (National) Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Among her achievements, she valued becoming a citizen of the United States and voted regularly in elections.
An avid seamstress, Gladys was known for her culinary talents and enthusiasm for holiday decorating. She enjoyed watching opera, listening to classical music, attending the ballet and concerts, and seeing movies that reflected different historic periods.
Sampling a range of cuisine from diverse cultures was a favorite activity undertaken with her children. They explored the rich flavors of Chinese, Cuban, Spanish, Mexican, Lebanese, Greek, Italian, German, and other delicacies in the Toledo, Detroit, and New York City metropolitan areas.
Throughout her life, she generously helped her extended family and friends in the United States and abroad. Gladys’ family loved and cherished her very much. They will miss her radiant smile.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; children Joyce Luhrs (David Miller), Katherine Luhrs Warner (Andrew Warner) and Warren Luhrs; grandson Drew Warner; and brother José Antonio Siricio Fajardo (Martha Elena). Nieces, great-nieces, a great-great niece and a great-great nephew also survive her.
Her sisters Aminta Fajardo and Eunices Fajardo and half-brothers Euripides Fajardo, Desiderio Fajardo, Euclides Fajardo and José Maria Fajardo preceded her in death.
On April 21, 2022, BALAM Dance Theatre will dedicate the debut of its new program, Garden of Love in Miniature, to Gladys. The program will be presented live by the Gotham Early Music Scene’s Midtown Concerts from 1:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration in New York City at 1 East 29th Street and also live streamed at https://gemsny.org/midtown-live. Admission is free. This imaginative program will feature renowned performers presenting a blend of Baroque music, dance, and song.
At Gladys’ request, a private service was held at Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in her memory to the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, Attn: Ms. Julie Hite, 1411 W. 190th Street, Suite 700, Gardena, CA 90248 or online at https://www.hsf.net/Gladys-Luhrs/ .