Gillian Roberta Witham, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on April 13, 2022 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, Ohio. She was born on January 5, 1946 to the late Robert and Ethel (Lilly) Wentz in West Bronmwich, England. She married Theodore Witham on August, 21 1965 and they were married until he passed away on November 13, 2017.
Gillian is survived by her children: Pamela (Charles) Conrad; Christopher (Autumn) Witham; 6 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Betty Borders.
Gillian was a registered nurse for over 50 years and worked at the Wood County Hospital until she retired. She was a member of the First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted to the First Christian Church, or American Legion in Tontogany.
Visitation for Gillian will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 11:00 am until the time for her funeral service at 12:30 pm in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. A reception at the funeral home will immediately follow the graveside service.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gillian’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.