Gerene Spencer, 79 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away October 13, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1941 to the late John and Gertrude (Ackers) Burke. She married Harry Spencer on November 18, 1967, and they were married for 52 years before he passed away on April 4, 2020.
Gerene is survived her son John (Karen) Spencer of Custar, Ohio; grandchildren: Katlyn, Jacob and Jenna; great-grandchild Logan; sister Grace Kiser; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Gerene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harry; siblings: Everett, Janette, Reba, Millie Jean; Glenda; Jacqueline; John Jr., Henry; and Sarah.
Gerene worked at Longs Dry Cleaners for 20 years. She loved gardening and belonged to the Gaiden “Green Thumb” Club. She was baptized at the Bowling Green Baptist Church and was a life auxiliary member of the VFW BG #1148.
Visitation for Gerene will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of her funeral service at 11:00am in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory. 1460 W. Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions in Gerene’s honor may be gifted to the American Red Cross.
