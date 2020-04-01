Geraldine W. Grey Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Apr 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Geraldine W. Grey, 89, Bowling Green, died March 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sentinel-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Edition Special Sections To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesWood County Hospital has zero coronavirus cases, is using BattelleWood County has 15 coronavirus casesBG attorney back in jail after Ohio Supreme Court rulingCops: Man shoots ex-girlfriend's new beau, flees with childPI for Perrysburg doesn’t add upRestaurants giving ‘happy meals’ and more to those on front linesEMA daily update on coronavirus: Commissioners declare state of emergencyCharles “Charlie” QueenWood County gets $107,852 in state coronavirus money12 coronavirus cases in Wood County Videos CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Tweets by sentineltribune Events Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView