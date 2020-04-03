Geraldine W. Grey, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 31, 2020.
She was born April 24, 1930 in Rossford, Ohio to the late Carl and Elizabeth Trotzier. She married Donald Grey in September of 1950 and he preceded her in death in 2010.
Geraldine was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio. She was a Red Hat Lady. She enjoyed gambling, traveling to casinos all over the United States with her husband. They also enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida together. For many years she enjoyed spending time at the river camping with Don at Lucy’s 22 in Grand Rapids. She loved organizing the campground potlucks, dances and holiday gatherings.
More recently, Geraldine liked gathering with her friends at Chauncey Point to play Euchre and Bingo.
She is survived by her son Doug Grey (Cathy Jeffers) of Grand Rapids, Ohio, daughter Cindy Grey of Grand Rapids, Ohio, grandchildren Brett, Corrie and Megan and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law Betsy Grey of Bowling Green, Ohio and Judith Cook of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, sons David Grey and Dennis Grey, stepfather Stanley Tylicki and siblings Carl Trotzier Jr., Albert Trotzier, Jacqueline Mitchell and Marilyn Kolodzaike.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The Legacy Fund at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 434 Eastern Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43609.
