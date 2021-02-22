Geraldine Lavonne Emmons, 95, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday February 20, 2021. She was born September 13, 1925, the youngest of 9 children in Tontogany, Ohio to the late Andrew and Mary (Rickard) Sautter. She married Marvin H. Emmons on September 15, 1943 in Greenup, Kentucky and he preceded her in death in 1987.
Gerry worked as a secretary in the payroll office at BGSU for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1979. She was a member of the Tontogany Methodist Church, Venture Club, Wood County Hospital Guild and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She loved hosting family gatherings, she was a wonderful host and enjoyed going the extra mile to make her guests feel warm and welcomed with her lavish details. Gerry enjoyed nature and feeding the birds and squirrels in her yard. She was an avid Lebron James fan when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family. She especially enjoyed attending the Sautter Family Reunions.
She is survived by her daughters Karen (Steven) Heckman of Bowling Green, Ohio and Carol Yeager of Portsmouth, Ohio, grandchildren Kelly Darling, Derek Heckman, Ashley (Ryan) Sehlhorst, Todd (Michelle) Dunn, Terry (Roxanne) Dunn and Tina (Steve) Dillow and 10 great-grandchildren.
Gerry’s family would like to give their thanks and appreciation to a special niece- Barb Shank who always went above and beyond without hesitation for Gerry.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 23, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be available to view live on Dunn Funeral Home and Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes Facebook page. Alex Wiles will officiate. Interment will follow at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green. Facial coverings will be required in the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com