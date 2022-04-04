Geraldine Kay (Sondergeld) Welling
Born December 19, 1954- April 1, 2022
Geraldine Kay (Sondergeld) Welling, 67, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully to be with Jesus, after her courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving husband and children.
Geraldine is survived by: Husband William; son Jeffery (Tabatha Artiaga), Daughter; Traci (Matt) Paxson, son Joei (Kris) Artiaga, Cody Welling (Heather), Nicole Welling (Will), Eleven beautiful grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Brothers and sisters: Cindy (Mike) Hinkle, Dick (Cym) Sondergeld, Gordon Jr. Sondergeld, Judy (Rick) Artiaga; and Lifelong friend Jose E. Artiaga Jr. She was proceeded in death by her parents Gordon and Betty Sondergeld and sister Theresa Mae Sondergeld.
On September 10, 2000 she married William D. Welling. Geraldine was a proud mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved attending many school functions and dance recitals. She was a devoted daughter and cherished the time she was able to spend with them in their later years.
Early retirement allowed Geri and Bill many years of travel, they enjoyed their winters in Florida, where she took much pleasure with family in watching nieces and nephews starting families of their own. With golfing and jewelry making, helped fill their time. Geri loved traveling, golfing, gardening, and Birding. Their travel allowed them to visit many national parks and discover new golf courses. Each year they would revisit Maine to celebrate their anniversary. Geri was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Genoa, OH. Bill and Geri were each other’s greatest love.
Visitation for Geraldine will be Friday, April 8, 2022 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, OH (419) 855-4010. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 387 Main St., Genoa, OH (419) 855-3575 with additional visitation at the church one hour prior to the services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to share in a luncheon with the family at the church immediately following the services. Interment will take place in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa at a later date. Memorial contributions in memory of Geraldine may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Brain Tumor Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.