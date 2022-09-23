Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Gerry worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Perrysburg. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. She had a lifelong passion for horses, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In 1983, Gerry was named the Ohio State Mother of Twins Club, “Mother of the Year.”