Geraldine “Gerry” Schetter, 83, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away Thursday September 22, 2022. She was born October 23, 1938 in Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana. She married Eugene O. Schetter in 1957 and he preceded her in death in 1988.
Gerry worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Perrysburg. She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green. She had a lifelong passion for horses, was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In 1983, Gerry was named the Ohio State Mother of Twins Club, “Mother of the Year.”
She is survived by her children Cole (Shelly) Schetter of Onsted, Michigan, Danny (Darlene) Schetter of Maumee, Ohio, Gary (Becky) Schetter of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jessica Schetter McClain (Misty) of Barton, New York, Sharon Schetter (Craig) of Bowling Green, Ohio and Karen (John) Spencer of Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother Chad (Abbie) Kolarik of Columbus, Ohio, sisters Rita (Jim) Stewart of Arlington, Ohio, Darla Ross of Indian Lake, Ohio and Toni Spinosi of Granite Falls, North Carolina, 28 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Gerry was preceded in death by her brother Danny McClain, parents Paul McClain and Alma (Karcher) Kolarik, step-father Lou Kolarik, husband Eugene, grandson Cody Schetter, and daughters-in-law Beth Schetter and Debbie Schetter.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 27, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Interment will follow at Beavercreek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Weston Public Library.