Gerald W. Heinze, 79, of Cygnet, OH, passed away January 31, 2021 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo, OH. He was born September 14, 1941 in Bowling Green, OH to Charles & Helen Heinze. Gerald was a BGSU graduate. He was a lifelong farmer and was a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post #384. Gerald and his wife Diane enjoyed traveling south for the winters.
He married Diane (Westgate) November 29, 1997. She survives along with children, Phillip Heinze, Christopher (Kristi) Heinze and Rebecca (Joe) Zieroff, 7 grandchildren, and brothers, James (Sharon) Heinze and Terry (Angie) Heinze. He was preceded in death by his parents and former spouse Debra.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with burial at Ottawa Hills Cemetery. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com