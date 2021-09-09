Gerald Robert Burris, 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday September 5, 2021.
He was born June 25, 1937 in Bowling Green to the late LaVerne and Geraldine (George) Burris. He married Bernece Eilert on July 9, 1955 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Gerald’s life revolved around horses. He owned, trained and drove standard bred horses for over 50 years. Jerry raced at the County Fairs throughout Ohio as well as Raceway Park and Northfield in Ohio and Michigan tracks. He enjoyed spending time hunting. He was a member of OHHA and USTA.
Along with his wife of 66 years, Bernece, Gerald is survived by his children James (Cheryl) Burris of Rudolph, Ohio and Becky (Rich) Johnson of Bowling Green, Ohio, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 2 sisters.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting showering Bernece with cards of love and support. Cards may be sent to 11081 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
