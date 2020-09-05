Gerald Longstreet, 95, of Haskins, Ohio passed away September 3, 2020 in Bowling Green. Gerald was born January 30, 1925 to Dewey and Opal (Leitner) Longstreet. Gerald married Betty Fletcher on July 5th 1947 at the Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio.
Gerald was a World War 2 Army Veteran. He served in the Medical Corps with the 60th Hospital Ship in the Pacific Theater. They were in the Philippines when the American prisoners of the Bataan Death March were rescued and he cared for these men. After the war Gerald worked for Community Traction Co, in Toledo, helping maintain the buses. He then went to Johns Manville retiring after 30 years. Gerald was a member of the Haskins Volunteer Fire Department and helped build their fire station, was a member of the Waterville American Legion for over 54 years, and attended the Haskins Community Church, and was a member of the Waterville Idlers and Loafers. After retirement Gerald and Betty, his Darwin and sister in law Mary travelled by car and took tour trips across this great country including Alaska and Hawaii.
Gerald is survived by his Wife Betty, his children Larry (Sharon) Longstreet, Janice (Richard) Dishop, his grandchildren Teresa Dishop, Sarah (Rob) Mingle, Lori (Noel) Crawford, Great Grandchildren Paityn, AJ, and Zachary Dishop, Elena, and Kathryn Gartrell, Averie and Kendall Crawford, and Kaidden, Breck and Macray O’Connor. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Darwin (Mary) and Leonard (Doretta) Longstreet, and his sisters Eleanor (Homer) Wittes and Phyllis (Dale) Johnston.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday September 8, 2020 at 11 am at Union Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ohio. Pastor Jennifer Jackson of the Haskins Community Church will officiate. Donations are encouraged to the Haskins Community Church.
