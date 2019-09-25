Gerald L. Banks - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Gerald L. Banks

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:14 am

Gerald L. Banks Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Gerald L. Banks, 69, of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 22, 1950 in Fostoria, Ohio to Leroy & Frances (Thiry) Banks.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:14 am.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]