Gerald L. Banks, 69, of Fostoria, Ohio died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 22, 1950 in Fostoria, Ohio to Leroy & Frances (Thiry) Banks.
Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:14 am
