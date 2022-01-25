Gerald “Jerry” W. Chamberlain, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, January 21, 2022.
Jerry was born on February 19, 1947, to Wayne and Freda (Miller) Chamberlain at Wood County hospital. He was married on December 22, 1967 to Sandra “Sandy” Rolf, his high school sweetheart. Jerry was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country from 1967-1969 in United States Army.
Jerry retired from Owens-Illinois after working 47 years as an architectural engineer.
He enjoyed camping, traveling and was a season ticket holder of the BGSU basketball teams and member of the Falcon Club. Another interest was restoring antique tractors and belonging to the Power of Yesteryear. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester and belonged to the American Legion Post 183 Pemberville. His true passion was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities.
In addition to his loving wife Sandy, Jerry was a proud father to Andrew (Miranda) Chamberlain of Napoleon, Gary (Tanya) Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Ryan (Renee) Chamberlain of Luckey, and Carrie (Zachary) Hoffman of Pemberville. He was also a loving grandfather “Pa” to nine grandchildren: Mackenzie (Everett) Wilkerson, Dylan Chamberlain, Blake Chamberlain, Collin Chamberlain, Lexi Hoffman, Ava Chamberlain, Addison Chamberlain, Lily Hoffman, and Elena Hoffman. He is also survived by his sisters Lynne (Gordon) Bowman of Pemberville, Sheryl Pike of Las Vegas, and Denise (Keith) Avers of Pemberville.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Glenn Pike.
Family and friends will be received 2-7 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105 in Pemberville.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Rd, Pemberville. There will be an addition time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Rev. Melanie Haack. A bereavement lunch will be served immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial take the form of contributions to: St Paul’s Lutheran Church, or the Power of Yesteryear.
Jerry will be laid to rest in a family committal service at Webster Township Cemetery in Scotch Ridge, OH.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.