Gerald “Jerry” Meiring age (68), of Luckey, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. He was born March 28, 1952 to Norbert and Joyce (Baker) Meiring, in Toledo, Ohio. On April 7, 1980 he married Anna Blevins in Lime City, OH. Jerry and Anna have raised two children and celebrated over 40 years of marriage together. Jerry worked as a railroad electrician, having started his career with Penn Central, later acquired by Conrail and eventually Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he retired after 42 years. While his family would give Jerry the most happiness in life, especially spending time with his grandchildren; he was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Fraternal order of Eagles-Rossford Aerie #2322. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and going fishing.
In addition to his wife Anna, Jerry is survived by his, children: Jerry Meiring of Bowling Green and Rene (Jason) Kopp of Luckey. Grandchildren: Andrew Nelson of KY, Brandon Nelson, Stevie Nelson, Jace Kopp all of Luckey, and k-9 pals, Copper Kettle and Cookie Surprise, Jerry’s Labrador retrievers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.
Jerry will be laid to rest in family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Pelfrey. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: the Luckey Food Pantry.