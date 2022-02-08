Gerald E. Bowers, 87, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away February 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 11, 1934 to Howard “Chub” and Helen (Halbert) Bowers. He married Barbara Hojnacki in 1961 and she preceded him in death.
Gerald graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Army. HE worked at Donaldson Ford for many years before starting his own plumbing and heating business in 1968. He loved taking fishing trips to Canada.
Gerald is survived by his son Kevin (Mary) Bowers of Weston, Ohio, sister Delen “Dee”, 2 grandchildren Steven and Justin (Nicole), 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah (Eddie), Carter, Jase, Peyton and Knox and 2 great-great-grandchildren Laila and Lennox.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Marilyn.
Gerald’s funeral service will be held on Friday February 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Scott Carmen will officiate. Interment will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
