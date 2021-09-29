Georgia Olvera, 80 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 21, 2021. Georgia was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on January 5, 1941 to the late Melquiades and Teresa (Gonzales) Gomez.
Georgia is survived by her daughters: Angela (Bryant) Roosevelt, Rina Ballez; sons: Jesus Olvera, Antonio Olvera; sisters: Juanita Jenkins, Mary Marquez, Virginia Vasquez; brothers: Joe Gomez, Manuel Gomez, Mike Gomez; grandchildren: Antonio Temple Olvera, Max Olvera, Darea Swain, Lucas Olvera, Selena Olvera, Lele Garcia, Alejandra Montez-Olvera, Darryl Swain II, Deja Roosevelt, Alejandro Olvera, Angela Ballez-Olvera, Damani Roosevelt, Damya Swain-Cox, plus a host of loving great grandchildren and family members.
Georgia worked at 5/3 Bank in the International Department. She was known for her witty sense of humor as well as telling jokes. She always had something to say. Georgia loved to jam to music and have fun with her family. Georgia enjoyed playing Skip-bo and playing Bingo with the Mexican Golden Girls on Tuesday and Saturday.
Visitation for Georgia will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.
