Georgia Chandler, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born on October 8, 1944 to the late George and Annie Lee (Moss) Miller in Sandflat, Mississippi. She married Roosevelt Chandler on April 12, 1962 and they were married 57 years until Roosevelt passed away last year on August 10, 2019.
Georgia is survived by her daughters: Sheila (Thomas) Campbell of Bowling Green, Ohio; Sylvia D. Chandler of Bowling Green, Ohio; Heather (Emmett) Pennington of Massillon, Ohio; and a son Roosevelt (Carol) Chandler Jr. of Toledo, Ohio; (11) Eleven grandchildren; (25) Twenty-five great-grandchildren; sisters: Dora Childress; Mary Devese; Linda Zimmerman; Cathy Miller; brothers: Larry Miller; Michael Miller & Asa Miller. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roosevelt; brothers Glen Miller; Alvin Miller; and a sister Brenda Jones.
Georgia was known for her extensive teddy bear collection and for how fast she drove. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and traveling. Above all, Georgia adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation for Georgia will be private with interment at Wood County Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Memorial contributions in Georgia’s honor may be gifted to Ronald McDonald House or the charity of your choice.
