George Thomas Nicholson, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday December 16, 2020.
He was born January 4, 1947 in Hannibal, Missouri to the late George L. and Olive (Landes) Nicholson. He married Robin Panning on August 2, 1971 and she survives in Bowling Green.
In 1967, Sal Pagliai who as George described him “took a chance on 19-year old, snot nosed kid that could work hard…” sent George to Bowling Green to open a Pagliai’s location. With that decision, George put down his family and business roots and made Bowling Green a better place. He contributed immeasurably and impressively to the Bowling Green community through his accomplishments as a business owner, a community advocate and generous donor, as a volunteer, and as a person of outstanding character and faith.
He owned and operated Pagliai’s Pizza in Bowling Green for 53 years. He showed ingenuity in his approach to business-sharing his unique personality, employing and teaching tremendous work ethic and running a successful business for so many years. On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, George, his family, employees, friends and community members gathered together at Pagliai’s to witness Bowling Green Mayor Michael Aspacher officially declare December 2 “George Nicholson Day” in Bowling Green.
Outside of work, George spent nearly 35 years volunteering, coaching and sponsoring youth baseball at Carter Park. In 1995, Pagliai’s was inducted into the BG Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. George had a passion for old cars and loved hosting BG Cruise Night in the Pagliai’s parking lot for many years.
George was a member of St. Mark’s Church in Bowling Green. He enjoyed spending time fishing and loved God, his country and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. His greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 49 years, Robin, George is survived by his children Scott Thomas Nicholson of Bowling Green, Ohio, Robert Anthony Nicholson of Bowling Green, Ohio, Michael Ryan Nicholson of San Francisco, California, Christina Rae Nicholson of San Francisco, California, Kelly Ann Sorley of Bowling Green, Ohio and Tracy Lynn Ryden of Galesburg, Illinois, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and sisters Nancy Nicholson of Providence, Rhode Island and Shiela Nicholson of Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Public visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing will be strictly observed. The funeral home will be monitoring the number of people in the building and may ask attendees to wait outside if necessary. The health and safety of George’s family and all those attending is the number one priority.
George’s funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dayspring Church, 17360 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Rickey Ferkel and Jonathan Jakubowski will officiate.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory BG Youth Baseball at Carter Park, P.O. Box 208, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Nicholson family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.