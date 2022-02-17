George Joseph Michael Taylor “Butch”, 77, of Bowling Green passed away February 16, 2022.
He was born on August 3, 1944 to the late George Raymond and Helen (Wallace) Taylor in Lima, Ohio. He married Linda (Carr) Taylor on February 14, 1968 and she survives him. He was preceded in death by his mother Helen, father George, father-in-law Raymond, mother-in-law Audie, grandson Wyatt, and brother-in-law Greg. George survived by wife Linda, sister Aileen, children: Sheila Long, (Andy); Dawn and John Phillips, Laura Taylor and Rich Jurczak, Geo Erik Taylor, (Christina), and Jennifer Curry, (Michael). Grandchildren Ashleigh, Nick, Brook, Alex, Abigail, Alyson, Zachary, Brody, Nolan, and Taylor. Great grandchildren Chloe, Maycee, and Vivian.
George served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked in retail management with Bargain City, and Pills + Packages. He retired from Marathon Special Products. He loved flowers, birds and art.
Donations in George’s honor may be gifted to the Arbor Foundation. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.