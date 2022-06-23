George Jackson Hardin, 77, of Weston, Ohio passed away, June 18, 2022. He was born on May 22, 1945 to the late George William and Mary Annalee (Marks) Hardin in Laurel, Maryland. He married Roberta Allen-Hardin and she survives him.
George is also survived by his daughters: Lois Marie (Matt Clayton) Ward and Karrie LuAnn (Ryan Christopher) Wulff; son, JamesRobert Jackson Hardin; grandchildren: Madison Marie, Matthew Clayton Jr., Jackson Christopher, Shelby Christine, and Waylon Ryan-Gary; siblings: Charles (Lea) McCord; Roy (Neva) Gibson; David (Patricia) Hardin; Rick (JoAnn) Gibson; Ron (Anna) Gibson; and David Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Mack McCord, Pauline Rutherford, Pat Sampson, Darlene Freeman, Randy Gibson, and Mikey Gibson.
George worked as a machinist at Cast Masters for 24 years. He was proud to have completed GED after his children were born. He was a gun enthusiast, and a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes Football. Carpentry and working on cars were two hobbies of his. George enjoyed being a nut and lived for his children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service for George will be held at a later date.
