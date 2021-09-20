George Irvin Riker, age 70, of Bowling Green, passed away September 18th, 2021, at the Heritage Nursing Home.
George was born on April 14, 1951 to the late Karl and Kathleen Carter Riker.
He attended Bowling Green High School, and The Ohio State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Economics in 1973.
George spent two summers in Glacier National Park driving Jammer Bus #109 and always considered Glacier to be the most beautiful place on earth.
After graduation, George returned home and worked alongside his father. George was a proud lifelong farmer and seedsman, and he took great pride in expanding Riker Farm Seed Co. George took pleasure in being active in the farming community and served on the board of the Ohio Seed Improvement Association, Advanced Genetics, Rotary, Toastmasters and was once active in the Toledo Ski Club. George loved playing softball and volleyball and sponsored teams for years. George also loved skiing and shared this passion with the entire family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Lesley Schaller Riker, and his daughters, Kaitlin (Chris Stoneburg) of Gahanna, Karlyn Riker (Mark Zeehandelar) of Columbus, and Logan (Nolan) Chamberlain of Bowling Green, sister Karen Harned, Tucson, AZ and brother John Riker of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his stepmother Frances Geer Riker and sister-in-law Carol Riker.
A special thank you to the Heritage staff, especially Amanda Snyder, for their care of George over the last 7 years.
In lieu of flowers suggested contributions may be made to the Glacier National Park Nature Conservancy or Bridge Hospice.
Visitation will be held at on Thursday, September 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio.
A Memorial Service for George will be held on Friday, September 24th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Memorial Service stream live via the Hanneman Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve George’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.