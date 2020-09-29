George H. Parsons, 96 of Pemberville and formerly of Walbridge, passed away, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville, OH. He was born on July 22, 1924 in Middleport, OH to George W. and Elizabeth (Roush) Parsons. He would serve in the U. S. Army in Europe during WWII. Upon return, he married Alvena H. Koons on May 26, 1946. He worked as a Warehouse Lead in a wholesale drugs warehouse for 40 plus years before retiring. In 1961 George and Alvena graciously agreed to raise their three nieces Carol, Nancy and Sherrie, after the death of their parents. They would go onto celebrate nearly 68 years of marriage, before Alvena’s passing in 2014. He was an avid coin collector, and enjoyed sports, especially bowling and playing golf.
George is survived by his nieces: Carol Rowe of IL, Nancy (Wayne) Roberts of Columbia Station, OH, Sherrie (Pam McGarvey) Moore of Toledo, Pat (Bill) Sotak and nephew, Mark (Kim) Schade. Grandchildren: Jodie (Eric) Sibert, Trevor (Alicia) Butler, Will (Yvonne) Roberts, Fred (Courtney) Roberts, Chris (Nicole) Berns-Moore, Mark (Melanie) Moore, Mindy (Corey) Evans, and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife “Alvie,” he was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Geraldine Bannister and Ernestine Schade.
George will be laid to rest next to Alvie, 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Committal Service at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Cindy Getzinger. Guests are asked to wear facemasks and observe social distancing. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or a charity of the donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com