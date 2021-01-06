George G. Broadright, age 82 of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Browning Masonic Community, Waterville. He was born on July 27, 1938 to Gustave S. and Selma (Fisher) Broadright in Munhall, Pennsylvania.
On June 16, 1962 he married Marsha Lemley in East Palestine, Ohio. George and Marsha raised two sons and a daughter and had celebrated almost 59 years of marriage together. Following High School, George attended the Greenbrier Military Academy and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Muskingum University. George then enlisted in the United States Army, during the Berlin Crisis. Following his tenure in the service, George went to work for the Atlantic Refining Company and then American Chain and Cable, both in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1971, he began with Quaker Chemical as a Chemical Process Engineer and retired from Quaker Chemical in 2000.
His family was always his first and greatest love. He especially loved taking vacations to warm, sunny places with his children and grandchildren. A man of faith, George was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Tontogany. He served on many committees and was church board President for several years. He even preached a couple of sermons! He was a keen Pittsburgh Steelers fan. George was very active in the Cub Scouts as Cub Pack Leader for Pack 350 in Haskins. He loved running the Father-Son cake bake and pine wood derby. George was a life-long member of the Masonic Lodge, joining the Masons with his father in 1963. He was also a Shriner with the Zenobia Shrine in Toledo. He loved tinkering with old cars, especially his Model T Ford, and taking trips with his Mustang group.
In addition to his wife Marsha, George is survived by his sister, Caryl Broadright of Medina. Children: Randy (Katie) Broadright of Columbus, Doug Broadright of Milford, MI, Shelly (David) Albright of Chagrin Falls. Grandchildren: Hannah, Scott and Sam Broadright of Columbus, Ally and Hayden Broadright of Milford, and Tyler, Alec and Carson Albright of Chagrin Falls.
A private funeral service will be held for family members at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. Interment will be in Otsego Cemetery. Plans are underway for a memorial celebration of George’s life near his birthday in July. The family asks that any flowers or memorial contributions be saved until the memorial celebration in July. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com