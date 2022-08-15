George E. (Mac) McKinney, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 from unexpected heart complications. George was born October 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Mary McKinney. He married the love of his life Frannie, on June 28, 1969.
George is survived by his wife, Frannie, and his children Jeff McKinney (Seth Davis) of New York, Scott (Nichole) McKinney of California and Maureen McKinney (Todd Draheim) of Bowling Green, grandchildren Conner, Casey, Jackson and Keira and sister Carol (Mark) Timchal of PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mary and son Michael McKinney.
George was an international executive, who traveled extensively around the world. He was an avid golfer, an innovator, diehard Philly sports fan, and had a larger than life personality. He had a natural talent for discovering the best dining experiences, from hoagies to 5-star dining. His greatest joy was his family- there was nothing he loved more than the time he spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and beloved dog, Lucy.
Visitation will be held on Sunday August 21, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Rosary Service will begin at 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday August 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Father Tom McQuillen will officiate. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered by The Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.