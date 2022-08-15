George E. (Mac) McKinney, 75, of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 from unexpected heart complications. George was born October 14, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Mary McKinney. He married the love of his life Frannie, on June 28, 1969.

George is survived by his wife, Frannie, and his children Jeff McKinney (Seth Davis) of New York, Scott (Nichole) McKinney of California and Maureen McKinney (Todd Draheim) of Bowling Green, grandchildren Conner, Casey, Jackson and Keira and sister Carol (Mark) Timchal of PA.