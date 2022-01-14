George “Bob” Herroon, age 81, of Stony Ridge, OH passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, OH. He was born on February 5, 1940, in Toledo, OH to George E. and Martha (Coughlin) Herroon. In 1992 he met the love of his life Jacqueline Warns. Together, Bob and Jackie merged their families and have shared 30 years of their lives together.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2322 and a lifelong member of the Dads of Foreign Service Veterans Northwood, Ohio. Bob worked as an autobody technician 46 years with Ed Schmidt before retiring. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and thoroughly enjoyed garage sales and flea marketing. However, his family was his greatest joy, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his life partner and love of his life Jackie, Bob is survived by his children: Bob (Laura) Herroon of Toledo, Laurie (Paul) Baker of Genoa, Ted (Dawn) Herroon of Toledo, Kelly (Rich) Rice of Toledo, and Shane (Johnine) Herroon of Maumee. Stepchildren: Patti (Scott) Hanna of Findlay, Darla Traver of Toledo, Tammi (Joe) McCourt of Toledo and Makai, his best little buddy whom he dearly loved, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother: Russel “Pete” (Diane) Herroon of Holland, sisters: Sharon (Bruce) Santel of Port Clinton and Mary (Doug) Watkins of OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Joe Herroon and sister: Debbie Almester.
Family and friends will be received 3-7 p.m., with an Eagles lodge service at 6 p.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Additional visitation is available from 10 a.m., until the time of services. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to a charity of donor’s choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com