A dual Memorial and Celebration of Life honoring George and Donna Brinker (passed 4/14/21 and 9/13/19) will be held Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 in Luckey OH.
All family and friends invited to attend any or all of the schedule: at Zion Lutheran in Luckey 10-11AM visitation at the church; 11AM Celebration of Life service, immediately followed by graveside bagpipe and Military Honors Salute at Troy Township Cemetery; luncheon following in Zion church basement. In Memoriam, any donations can be made to the Luckey Library Building Fund (former Legion Hall) c/o POB 809 Pemberville 43450, or Zion Lutheran 303 Park Dr. Luckey 43443.