Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, George Adams Knauss Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2022, after a 20 month battle following a life-changing brain stem stroke.
“Loved by all, a legacy of warmth and laughter.”
“He was always the life of the party.”
“Pretty special man! He had a fun and very kind way about him.”
“He was a wonderful person. Always happy and so fun to talk to.”
“Really liked your dad. Remember one time when I was at my desk and he was behind me and when I turned around, he had a gorilla mask on. Gave me a scare.”
“I don’t recall ever talking about anything that kept him serious the whole time. He always found something light hearted to say about any situation. George had a deep interest in providing service…I’m sure George had the secret to viewing life as it comes as simply a new adventure, and then he adjusted himself to the new stage upon which he was to perform/play. I never ever ever ever had a conversation with George when he didn’t giggle. He certainly was a gift to my life.”
Born on October 4, 1948 in Bowling Green, Ohio to George and Helen Mae (Ireland) Knauss, George grew up on the ancestral family farm, established in the 1850s, just north of the Bowling Green city limits. It is on the family farm where his incredible work ethic developed and he took great pride in caring for livestock and tending the fields. The family farm is also where he developed his incredible sense of humor while competing with his brothers, Richard and David, to be the best jokester, sometimes at the expense of their sister, and often at the expense of one another.
George was a 1966 graduate of Bowling Green Senior High School where he was an active member in the FFA. In 1965, he traveled to Kansas City, Missouri for the FFA National Leadership Conference. Musically inclined, he was a member of the high school marching band, the FFA National band, and eventually the United States Army Band. He later attended Bowling Green State University, majoring in Accounting.
George served in the United States Army from 1968-1970. Two days prior to shipping out for Advanced Training, he married his high school sweetheart, Anita Ferrell, on June 7, 1969. After his honorable discharge, he was a lifelong, active member in the American Legion often volunteering his time.
Following his time in the army, George began his career at Bowling Green State University, first in the Bursar Department and later in the Purchasing Department. In 2002, after 35 years of service, George retired from BGSU as a purchasing agent. Retirement didn’t last too long, as George returned to the university in 2005 as the Purchasing Department’s point of contact for the implementation of the new university financial software system. He helped train numerous end-users in his brief time back.
George had many hobbies to occupy his time. He was a lifelong bowler and held the office of league secretary and treasurer in various leagues during his 45 years of bowling. He was very proud of his TWO 299 games and was always trying to catch the ever elusive 300! He was a familiar face in both Al-Mar and Varsity Lanes. He enjoyed his time in the bowling alley so much that he chose to work at Varsity Lanes, part time, for 25 years. In 1994, he was inducted into the Bowling Green USBC Hall of Fame. He very much enjoyed traveling to the annual ABC bowling tournaments around the United States.
George loved sports. He was an avid MudHens, Detroit Tigers, and BGSU athletics fan (even though his grandsons play hockey at Kent and football at Toledo, he happily cheered them on and was a very proud grandpa!). He was a member of the Falcon Club and enjoyed the Friday luncheons during the hockey seasons. A BGSU Hockey season ticket holder for over 40 years, he could often be found in Section C Row 15 Seat 1. During the football and basketball seasons, George could be found working the Player-Pass gate and may on one or several occasions, let his daughters sneak in.
Through the years, he volunteered his time as a softball coach for his daughter’s teams, a manager for his own softball teams (at Donnelly Ball Fields in Portage), a coach for his son’s Special Olympics’ teams, and ran bingo for his mother-in-law’s nursing home.
George was especially proud of his children Kelli, Kim, Adam and son-in-law, Patrick, but he was most proud of his seven grandchildren. He loved taking them to hockey games, watching their sports and cheering them on. He enjoyed taking them to the softball fields and bowling alley to teach them his craft.
He was a friend to everyone. He was a fixer, a finder, a bug squasher (when his girls requested or screamed), a do-gooder, and a human encyclopedia for classic cars. He was the king of dad jokes and had the best laugh.
George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anita Lynn (Ferrell) Knauss of Bowling Green; mother-in-law Helen (Ferrell) Miller of Bowling Green; children Kelli Christine (Patrick) Gucciardo of Holland, Ohio, Kimberly Ann Knauss of Avon, Ohio, and Adam Knauss of Bowling Green; his seven grandchildren Taylor, Kennedi, AJ, and Tyler Gucciardo of Holland, OH, and Zachary, Nicholas, and Alexander Zwierecki of Avon; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elizabeth Knauss of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Kira, Richard Jr., and Benjamin; numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Adams Knauss Sr. and Helen Mae (Ireland) Knauss; two infant brothers; brother-in-law, Larry Loose; brother, David Alan Knauss, who passed in 2021; and sister, Barbara Ann (Knauss) Loose, who also passed in 2021.
Visitation will be held at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 West Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm. There will be a Celebration of Life at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 with services starting at 11:00am to honor George.
Contributions in memory of George, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Wood County Humane Society, 801 Van Camp Road, Bowling Green, Ohio, to honor his love of animals and the numerous pets he adopted through the years. He adored his beloved dog, Brandy (in true George fashion, he taught her to sneeze on command), and when she passed away, he adopted Della (rescued after she was adopted and returned by 6 different families, a testament to George’s love for animals and belief that they all deserve a home).
George loved the Ohio Lottery. He never won the big one or anything remotely close. Little did he know, all his friends and family won. He was one in a million.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with George’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.