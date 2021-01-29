George A Rife Sr., age 86, passed away on January 25, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Ohio. He was born July 8, 1934 to Roy and Doris (Graham) Rife in Somerset, Ohio. On January 23, 1954, he married his wife of 25 years, Patricia Domer.
People who knew George, or Bubby to some, will never forget his sense of humor, quick comebacks, and countless one-liners. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed whatever life threw at him. He loved his family and would often tell whomever would listen how proud he was of all his children. His jovial personality lit up the room and he was always good for a laugh. George was a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, and provider.
Surviving are his seven children, Kathy Pierson of Bowling Green, George A. Rife Jr. of Weston; Timothy Rife of McClure, Michael (Gina) Rife of Bowling Green, David (Mary) Rife of Bowling Green, Cindy Rife of Milton Center, and Jon (Sheryl) Rife of Bowling Green; siblings, Roy (Rosie) Rife, Virgil (Ruth) Rife, Mary Deuel, Shirley Schooner, Ruth Hosler; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Doris; sister, Annie Snowden; and brother, Ronald Rife.
A special thanks goes out to Melinda Amos and the entire Grand Rapids Care Center staff for providing such a great service to not only George, but to all the residents.
A delayed service and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to the Life Enrichment Program at the Grand Rapids Care Center.