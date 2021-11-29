Genevieve J. Walston, age 82, of Pemberville, OH passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021 after a brief illness. She was born on September 17, 1939 in Bowling Green, OH to Floris “Ted” and Dorothy (Saddoris) George, and lived most of her life near New Rochester and Pemberville. She married Gene Walston in 1958 and together they had 3 children. They were married for over 30 years before divorcing in the 1990s.
Mrs. Walston was a homemaker for her 3 children before working in various retail roles throughout northwestern Ohio later in life. This included working as a Verizon customer service representative, a role from which she retired in 2005. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in New Rochester for more than 60 years, enjoyed flower gardening and cooking, and was known for her humor and fun-loving ways by friends of all ages. Genevieve was an eager and experienced traveler and often joined friends and family on local, national, and
international trips. She also had a knack for competition, and won an award at the 1957 Pillsbury Bake-off in New York City and was 1st runner-up in the 1968 Mrs. Wood County Pageant.
While Genevieve had a full life, it was her family and especially her grandchildren that gave her the most joy. She is survived by her children Jeremy Walston, MD (George Lavdas) of Baltimore, Maryland and Wendy Vaughn (Alan) of Pemberville; grandchildren Grace, Oliver, and Alexander; brother Frederick George (Cathy) of Wellington, OH, and 12 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Perry Walston.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December, 4, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 14545 New Rochester Road, Pemberville. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 AM, until the time of service. Interment will be in Fish Cemetery, Pemberville. Memorials may take the form of contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.