Gene A. Weaver
February 27, 1940 - May 5, 2022
Gene A. Weaver, 82, of Custar, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.
He was born on February 27, 1940 in Findlay to the late William “Bill” and Merna (Herbert) Weaver. Gene was a 1958 graduate of Jackson Township High School and served in the Ohio National Guard.
On March 17, 1962 he married Pamela “Pam” (Sherbrook) Weaver and they recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Gene was a lifetime farmer and enjoyed all the pleasures of life on a farm. He also was very involved in breeding, raising and showing Quarter horses. This passion led to many memories and travels with his family to shows and competitions. He would become a director with the Ohio Quarter Horse Association; member of the Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association; and a past advisor for both Wood and Hancock County 4-H Clubs.
When not busy on the farm, Gene enjoyed hunting and fishing; cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes or just taking a casual drive in his truck around the countryside and into town. He was a member of Hoytville United Methodist Church.
His love for his family was above all things and he is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Gail (David) Schwab; grandchildren, Alyssa Schwab; Andrew Schwab; sister, Barbara Petersen and brother, Richard “Dick” (Kathryn Blair) Weaver.
He was also preceded in death by brother Jacob “Jake” Weaver; brother-in-law, Kenneth Petersen and sisters-in-law, Darlene Weaver and Yvonne Weaver.
Services are 10:00 a.m., Wednesday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to Hoytville United Methodist Church.