Gayle Robert Duty, 75, passed away in Perrysburg, Ohio, on February 11, 2021.
Beloved husband of Sandra Kay (Dauer) of nearly 50 years; loving father of Kristen (Tim) Reighard of St. Louis, Laura (Jeff) Short of Perrysburg, Justin (Nicole) Duty of Cincinnati; dearest papa of Ashlyn and Logan Short and Nolan Duty; brother-in-law of Diane Duty, Ruth Ann Duty, and Sue (Rusty) Goebel, uncle and friend to many.
A lifelong Perrysburg resident, Gayle was born on July 8, 1945, and graduated from Eastwood High School in 1963. He spent nearly thirty years in the banking industry eventually becoming a Vice President at First Federal Savings and Loan. Gayle also worked at Farmer Grain Dealers Incorporated where he retired.
One of Gayle’s greatest joys was his family. He enjoyed spending time with his family at Sand Lake, Michigan, where he taught many nieces, nephews and family friends how to swim, water ski, and “tube until you could tube no more.” He loved attending his grandchildren’s’ sporting events, playing cards — especially Canasta with his mother-in law, Ruth, and golfing in South Carolina with his brother Bill, and a few friends for their annual trip. One of his favorite past-times was the long-standing gin-rummy rivalry with his brother, Bill, where they kept score from 1985 until Bill’s death in 2018. In his younger days, Gayle could be found each Saturday on a golf course by 6 a.m., umpiring youth sports, playing softball for the Sunday night church league, or coaching baseball.
For nearly five decades, Gayle served at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Haskins, as an active church council and choir member, singing and sharing his talents at many weddings and funerals. Gayle also volunteered for Lutheran Homes Society/Genacross and was a board member for the Wood County Thrivent Association.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy (Grolle) and Harold Duty, brothers Gene and Bill Duty, and nephew Daniel Duty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Catch Your Moment Foundation” (a non-profit 503-C) created in memory of Daniel Duty that funds fishing trips to cancer patients and/or members of their family). Please visit www.catchyourmoment.org. Memorials to St. Jude or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Haskins, Ohio are also appreciated.
Gayle will be laid to rest in New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, Ohio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, Ohio. A family memorial will be held to celebrate his life at a later date. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com