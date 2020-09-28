On September 25, 2020 at 11:47 a.m., Gay Charlene Moritz passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ while surrounded by her family. She was born on October 30, 1937, to Gaylord and Jo Louise Woodward (both deceased.) On the 28th of July 1956, she was joined in marriage to August Moritz, who loves her dearly, and they are blessed with 5 children: Kenton, Nancy Barrett, Christy, Isaac (Sarah), and Harvester. Gay enjoyed being a grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is missed by all her family.
Gay’s focus throughout life was to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with anyone who would listen, young or old! The Bible promises that those who believe on the name of the Lord will be saved, and today she is in Glory praising her Lord for who He is.
You are invited to a celebration of a life that was so very blessed. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Word of Truth Christian Center, 1163 Napoleon Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Pastor Jerry Hunt will officiate. Interment will follow at Plain Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Word of Truth Christian Center.
