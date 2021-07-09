Gary Todd Hudson, 63, of Pemberville passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on June 26, 2021.
While serving in the US Army, Gary specialized in helicopter mechanics. Although he never saw combat, he was awarded Sharp Shooter and Expert Hand Grenade commendations, as well as the Aircraft Crewman’s Badge before he was honorably discharged. He was employed by the US Postal Service, then worked as an over-the-road semi driver. In his teens, Gary Todd masterfully played the acoustic guitar and traveled to Unity Village, Missouri where he auditioned and played solo during a performance with poet, James Dillet Freeman.
Gary was a lover of classic rock and spent many evenings listening to his favorites in the serenity of his country home with his beloved dog, Scruff. He was especially close to his loving family and is survived by mother, Marilyn Cousino Hudson, father, Gary L. Hudson, sister, Ellen (Christopher) Pizza, brother Derrick Hudson (Leslie Adams), niece Amanda Pizza, nephews Dylan Hudson and Stefan Pizza, and grandniece Lily Pizza.
Gary had a great respect for the law and formed many friendships with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Gary Todd’s light will never be extinguished for the love he shared with many and for the dozens of non-profit causes he enjoyed supporting. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements entrusted to the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, where online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com