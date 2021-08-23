Gary N. Schulte, 60 of Pemberville and formerly of Genoa, passed away at his home, Friday, August 20, 2021. He was born on June 27, 1961 in Genoa, OH to Norman H. and Doris (Gross) Schulte. He was member of the 1979 graduating class of Lake High School.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, he worked for Lake Township 30 plus years, retiring as the Lake Twp. Cemetery Sexton. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Latcha, his ministries included serving on the church council. He was also very active in FFA, enjoyed camping, trains and his pet cats. His greatest joy were his daughters, whom will miss him the most.
Gary is survived by his daughters: Krista Schulte, Nicole Schulte, and Danielle Schulte. Granddaughter: Liz Chapman, mother: Doris Schulte, sisters: Denise Knox, Patti Schulte and his feline pals. He was preceded in death by his father Norman.
Gary will be laid to rest 10 a.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021 in a Graveside Service at Lake Township Cemetery. Officiating will be Deacon Jennifer Heinze. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Wood County Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com