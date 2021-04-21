Gary Lee Romero, 65, of 619 St Annes Ct. Bowling Green passed away Mon. April 19 at Bridge Hospice.
He was born Aug. 11, 1955 to the late Antonio Tony Romero and Madeline Mickey Magroot Romero. A 1974 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He worked for Bowling green City School for 36 years retiring in 2010. He married Sheila Slater April 20, 1974. Together they have a daughter Tricia Lynn Romero and they both survive.
Gary is also survived by three brothers: Anthony (Phyllis) Romero, Thomas Romero both of MI, and Larry Bonnie Hudspeath of Wauseon, a sister Francis Robinson of Chelsea, MI.
Three brothers-in-law: Scott Slater of Temperance, MI, Eric Slater of Bowling Green and Carl Navarro of Weston. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law John Jack Slater and mother-in-law Alma (Meeker) Slater; a sister-in-law Cherie (Sheline) Navarro and brother-in-law and best friend Kevin Slater.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Gary’s name to Bridge Hospice of Findlay or to the Family.
Gary was a long time member of Bowling Green Eagles #2180 and there will be a Celebration of Life on June 5th from 1- 4:00pm at the Eagles 1163 N Main Street, Bowling Green.
Arrangement have been entrusted with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory.