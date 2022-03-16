Gary Lee DeWalt, 87, of Findlay, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born December 5, 1934, in Bowling Green to Keith and Vivian (Aldrich) DeWalt. Gary married the love of his life, Eleanor Ann (Hafferkamp) DeWalt on July 28, 1956. She preceded him in death in September of 2020.
Gary graduated from Bowling Green High School and then went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving in Vietnam as a Naval Intelligence Officer, retiring at the rank of Commander. Gary and family were stationed in Washington, California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Virginia. Upon retirement in 1979, Gary moved back to Ohio to enjoy life on his farm. He also worked several years as a purchasing agent for Midwest Laser Systems and as a salesman for Treadway Dodge in Findlay. His hobbies included: hunting, fishing, bridge, gardening, woodworking, beekeeping, planting trees, genealogy, and American history. Gary loved his family and was a faithful member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Gary is survived by his 2 sons, Daniel G. DeWalt of Findlay, Douglas G. (Nicole) DeWalt of Ottawa Hills; 3 daughters, Perri A. (Ed) Cox of Miami, Florida, Diane V. (Ben) Smith of Indian Land, South Carolina, and Julia C. (Mark) Burgess of Findlay; 14 grandchildren, Nathan Rice, Audrey Beirne, Edward Cox III, Katie Smith, Whitney Money, Nicholas Smith, Grace Cox, Georgia Beard, Faith DeWalt, Hope DeWalt, Eli DeWalt, Mercy DeWalt, Zachary DeWalt, and Maverick DeWalt; 2 step-grandchildren, Matthew Burgess, and Rachel Burgess; 4 great-grandchildren, Graham and Parker Money, August and Violet Smith; brother-in-law, Harry Hafferkamp of Boynton Beach, Florida; and sister-in-law, Joan (Bob) Simpson of Tigard, Oregon. In addition to his wife, Ellie and parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Lee; and 2 brothers, Ronald, and Daryl DeWalt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 750 Bright Rd., Findlay, Ohio 45840 with Fr. Peter Grodi as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour (10 – 11 a.m.) prior to the service in the church narthex. Interment with military rites will follow in Bethel (10 Mile) Cemetery in Portage Township. Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.