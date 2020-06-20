Gary Heyman, 67, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday June 18, 2020.
Gary was born on March 14, 1953 in Ayer, MA to the late Bernard and Mary (Westrick) Heyman. Gary is survived by his siblings Richard (JoAnn) Heyman of Findlay, Helen Nyquist of Pemberville, and Philip Heyman of Weston; nieces and nephews; Angela Gerhardt, Alicia Heyman, Nicole Bruskotter, Aaron Heyman, Justin Nyquist, Crystal Stankiewicz; great-nieces and nephews: Austin Nye, Emma, Gerhardt, Lincoln and Jackson Bruskotter, Ayden and Riley King, Lila and Landry Heyman.
A Private Graveside Service will take place in the Weston Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
