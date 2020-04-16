Gary Guelde, 70, of Weston, Ohio passed away April 14, 2020.
He was born September 27, 1949 in Hamler, Ohio to the late Herman and Johanna (Vonseggern) Guelde. He married Diane “Sue” Herringshaw December 31, 1991 and she survives in Weston.
Gary was a graduate of Napoleon High School. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force from 1967-1971. He flew airship missions on C-130s under the sign “Blind Bat” in Vietnam. Gary’s military service was very important to him.
He worked for many years at Arlington Truck Company. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Gary was an avid reader, especially anything to do with History and before his illness he enjoyed trapshooting.
Along with his wife of 28 years, Sue, Gary is survived by his son Pete (Stacy) Brent of Malinta, Ohio, stepson Chad (Angela) Gerhardt of Weston, Ohio and grandchildren Evan, Zachary and Riley Brent and Emma Gerhardt. He is also survived by his siblings Geraldine Imbrock of Hamler, Ohio, Shirley Meyer of Deshler, Ohio, Herman (Jean) Guelde of Paulding, Ohio, Eugene (Glenda) Guelde of Alabama and James (Donna) Guelde of Wyoming.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry Guelde, brothers-in-law Larry Imbrock and Ken Meyer and granddaughter Bailey Brent.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
