Garth D. Creps, age 73 of Luckey, passed away at Bridge Hospice, Bowling Green, OH, on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on December 25, 1947 to Carson and June (Spahn) Creps, in Stony Ride, OH. On September 1, 1972 he married Karen M. Seifert in Bowling Green, OH. Garth and Karen were blessed with one daughter, Ginger, and three lovely grandchildren. They recently celebrated 49 years of marriage together.
Garth graduated from Otsego High School in 1966. He worked as a carpenter for the Local Carpenters Union # 1138 for over 25 years before retiring. Known to have a great sense of humor, he was outgoing and liked to tease his friends and family. He enjoyed old westerns, the mountains, and going hiking, hunting and fishing as well as exploring new places. He was a former member of the Troy
Township Zoning Committee. With all these accomplishments, his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Karen, Garth is survived by his daughter: Ginger (Jeff) Materni of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Ethan, Ava and Isaac. Brother: Kent (Carlene) Creps of Bowling Green and sister: Gloris (Tom) Castles of MT and numerous nieces and nephews. Garth was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Sharon Kolinski.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main Street, Luckey, OH. A service will be conducted at the funeral home 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 with additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be Pr. Rose Jones. Interment will be in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Lewy Body Dementia Association or a charity of your choice.
The family wants to extend their appreciation to Wood Haven Health Care Center, Wood County Hospital ER staff, and Bridge Hospice for their kind, compassionate and professional care to Garth and all the family. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.