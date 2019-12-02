Garry L. Aller, 75, of North Baltimore, died on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019).
Arrangements are pending at Barndt Funeral Home, Wayne.
Posted: Monday, December 2, 2019 9:20 am
Posted in Obituaries on Monday, December 2, 2019 9:20 am.
