Garold Arthur Garrett, 92 died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Somers Hospice in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Haskins, OH on March 24, 1929 to Gurdon and Clara Slatts Garrett. He is survived by three sons, Gary of Sebring, FL, Michael of Worthington, OH, Robert (Lynnette) of Fredericktown, OH. and a brother William (Ruth) of Bowling Green, OH.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia of 51 yrs., his parents, brothers Wilmer and Norman and the parents of Patricia, Carl and Margaret Neal. He was a member of North Baptist Church of Columbus.
A memorial service will be held at North Baptist Church, Columbus on Saturday morning Dec. 11, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Cyrus Broughton will officiate. The graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Dec.11, at Union Hill Cemetery, Bowling Green, OH, with Pastor Jennifer Jackson officiating. Memorials can be made to The Life Care Alliance of Columbus, 1699 West Mount Street, Columbus, OH 43223.