Gale F. Greulich, age 95, formerly of Stony Ridge, OH most recently of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Bowling Green Manor, Bowling Green.
He was born on June 9, 1925 to Donald and Martha (Baker) Greulich in Stony Ridge, OH. On March 25, 1946 he married Lucille Kilgus in Fremont, OH and she preceded him on February 16, 2002.
His employments included: Kasco Mills as a millwright, Luckey Farmers and Village of Woodville as maintenance man. In his younger years he was involved with the Boy Scouts. He was member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stony Ridge, OH.
Gale is survived by his children: Donald (Karen) Greulich of Weston, OH, Linda Greulich of Jonesboro, GA; granddaughters: Alysha (Kyle) Kristoff of Perrysburg, OH, Hannah (fiancé: Zach Hoover) Greulich of Dundee, MI; great-grandsons: Graham and Everhett Kristoff of Perrysburg, OH; and sister: Margaret Haas of Gibsonburg, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Lucille, brothers: Raymond, Marion, Dale and Lowell Greulich.
A private graveside service will be held in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, Ohio.
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey is handling the arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of contributions to: Otsego Athletic Boosters and American Heart Association.
